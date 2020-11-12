



Russian President Vladimir Putin takes note as PM Narendra Modi speaks at SCO meet in front of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization virtual summit also witnessed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's participation





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 10, 2020) participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of four central Asian countries.





Surprisingly, the Russian President Putin who hosted the chair of the grouping this year was seen noting down the points in the most part of PM Modi's address. He was seen listening to PM Modi's address very carefully and kept noting the points.





The virtual summit also witnessed Chinese President Jinping and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan listening to PM Modi.





This was the first time PM Modi and Jinping were seen sharing a platform virtually since the Galwan incident in June 2020.





PM Modi and President Xi will now be seen together at the BRICS virtual summit on November 17 and then in the G20 virtual summit on November 21.





During his address, PM Modi indirectly slammed Pakistan calling it 'unfortunate' that there are unnecessary and repeated attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit.





PM Modi also hit out at terrorism and said, "We have always raised our voice against terrorism, smuggling of illegal arms, drugs and money laundering."







