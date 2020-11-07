Russian Weapons Maker Kalashnikov Acquired By Former Russian Deputy Transport Minister
The arms maker has been under U.S. sanctions since 2014, in the wake of Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and its support for pro-Russian separatists in the country's east. A member of a youth military patriotic club dissembles and assembles a Kalashnikov rifle during a competition in the rebel-controlled town of Makeyevka (Makiivka) outside Donetsk, Ukraine, October 17, 2020
MOSCOW: A former Russian deputy transport minister has acquired a controlling stake in weapons maker Kalashnikov, the company said on Friday.
Alan Lushnikov, who served as deputy transport between 2017 and 2018, has acquired a 75% stake minus one share in Kalashnikov via a firm called TKH-Invest.
Lushnikov acquired the stake from Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, who was among the high-ranking Russian officials hit with European Union sanctions last month over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
State conglomerate ROSTEC owns the remaining 25% plus one share in Kalashnikov.
The arms maker has been under U.S. sanctions since 2014, in the wake of Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and its support for pro-Russian separatists in the country's east.
Kalashnikov did not disclose the terms of the deal.
A financial market source told Kommersant newspaper that the deal could be worth as much as 1 billion roubles ($12.91 million).
No comments:
Post a Comment