



The task also includes cracking down on transnational organised crimes, threats, and the use of Internet to achieve that goal





New Delhi: At its just concluded Summit, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) led by Russia and backed by India, decided to take stringent measures to counter terror in the region.





A document titled ‘Countering the Spread of Terrorist, Separatist and Extremist Ideology’ was adopted at Tuesday’s Summit. This was among the slew of documents adopted at the Summit.





The SCO Summit declaration has affirmed cracking down on cross-border flow of terrorists in accordance with the resolution of the Security Council of the United Nations (UNSC), ET has reliably gathered. This would strengthen India’s case against cross-border terrorism in the Eurasian region.





The prior task of SCO is to enhance cooperation in effectively cracking down on terrorism, separatism and extremism, read a declaration issued on Tuesday by the Council of the Heads of State of SCO.





The task also includes cracking down on transnational organised crimes, threats, and the use of Internet to achieve that goal.





The declaration expressed concerns over the increasing threats of terrorist organisations against global peace, as well as the risks raised by ISIL’s increasing activities in regions under the SCO member states, after their main force was defeated in Syria and Iraq.





The SCO Counter-Terrorism Convention was put into effect in 2019. Tuesday’s declaration affirms its significance. SCO member states vowed to work out measures to further the cooperation in striking terrorism and extremism, according to diplomatic sources.





The declaration also highlighted the importance of preventing the spread of terrorism, separatism and extremism among juveniles via Internet, saying it is important to build a peaceful, responsible and safe online environment.





SCO has a well-defined counter terror body — Regional Anti-Terror Structure or RATS –– based in Tashkent. Ahead of the SCO Summit, India’s envoy to Uzbekistan met the RATS head and exchanged views on regional security issues and further measures to strengthen practical cooperation between the SCO RATS and the competent authorities of India in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism.







