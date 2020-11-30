



Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday stated that there are terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LOC) making desperate attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.





"With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. There are terrorist launch pads and terrorists across the line of control (LoC) making desperate attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt normal democratic processes," Navarane said in a press conference.





He further said that terrorists are making last-ditch attempts to infiltrate into the valley before snowfall blocks points of entry into India and foils their plans.





"It is because of this that they (terrorists) have started moving southwards and are now attempting to infiltrate through lower regions including tunnels across the international border," Naravane said.





He made these comments at the passing out parade of the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala for Autumn Term 2020.





Earlier this month, Navarane went on a three-day Nepal tour where he was awarded the honorary title of General of the Nepal Army. This not just a token, but General Naravane can strengthen relations between the two armies and the two governments at the diplomatic level. This visit is significant amid the Indo-Nepal border dispute and China's perceived pressure on Nepal.





General Naravane's visit to Nepal comes when the relationship between the two countries is a little estranged. Recently, Nepal objected to the 80 km long road built by India from Lipulekh to Dharchula in the state of Uttarakhand. Nepal had objected to this, describing these areas as part of their country. Not only this but the Parliament of Nepal also duly passed a map showing Limpiyadhura as part of Nepal with the script, Kalapani.







