



Joe Biden becomes 46th President of the United States. Joe Biden will be the new US President



The projection of at least 273 electoral college votes for Biden came about an hour after President Donald Trump proclaimed victory - "BY A LOT" - on his favourite stomping ground Twitter.





At least, according to all prominent US media outlets, after they called Pennsylvania for the Democratic candidate.





As we had reported earlier, long time Biden aide Ted Kaufman is leading efforts to ensure the former vice president can begin building a government. These efforts should now gather steam.





Kamala Harris will be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, and first woman to hold that office





Pennsylvania's votes put Biden over the 270 electoral votes needed to win, as per US media outlets.







