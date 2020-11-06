



An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka rocket was successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday. A total of six rockets were launched in series and all the tests met complete mission objectives.





The Enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets which are currently under production. “All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments such as telemetry, radar and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems which confirmed the flight performance,” DRDO officials said.





ANI



