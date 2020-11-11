



CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released two videos of the successful launch of PSLV-C49-EOS-01 mission and the deployment of antenna in orbit. The launch took place on December 7.





The first video lasting 1.51 minutes shows the rocket lifting off from the Sriharikota spaceport and clips of onboard cameras capturing the payload fairing or heat shield separation. The cameras also captured the rocket’s fourth stage releasing the primary payload EOS-01 and later the nine foreign satellites.





Lift-off and Onboard Camera View of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission









The second video edited for a duration of 1.49 minutes shows two cameras onboard EOS-01, the earth observation satellite with an X-band radar, capturing the in-orbit motorised deployment of the radial rib antenna in the satellite. The satellite can be seen moving in space with the surface of the earth seen in the background, and the onboard gold-colour antenna slowly unfolds.







