A villager shows tails of mortar shells allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border





JAMMU: Pakistani Rangers opened fire and shelled border out posts (BoPs) and hamlets along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, leaving a woman injured, officials said on Thursday.





The Pakistani troops targeted several BoPs and few hamlets in Manyari, Sapwal and Karol Krishna on late Wednesday night, prompting an effective retaliation by the BSF, the officials said.





In the exchange of fire, which continued till this morning, one woman suffered injuries at Manyari village, they said.





The shelling has triggered panic among border residents.





"We have been facing heavy firing and shelling each night. It has become a regular feature", Manyari resident Kuldeep said.





"Two shells exploded in our compound and one woman family member suffered splinter injuries", Kuldeep said.





Several houses and structures have suffered damage in the shelling, he added.







