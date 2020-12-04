



CRPF with Jharkhand Cobra Battalion (JCB) and Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP)





Simdega: Four terrorists of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested in two separate operations in Jharkhand's Simedga and Lohardaga districts, police said on Saturday. Three militants were arrested in Simdega district in a raid in Kanarwa forest in the Bano police station area.





Pistols, cartridges, a motorcycle and three mobile phones were seized from the terrorists, Superintendent of Police Shams Tabrez said.





Acting on specific inputs, police conducted the raid and made the arrests, he said. In Lohardaga, an area commander of the banned outfit was arrested, police said.





The arrest was made from the Senha police station area.





There are more than half a dozen criminal cases against him, police said.





A pistol, two country-made guns, 33 cartridges, a motorcycle and a sedan car were seized from him.







