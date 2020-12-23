



BANGALORE: Aero India 2021 will have more representations from the Indian companies compared to 238 in the aero show held in 2019. 442 Indian participants will exhibit at the event while only 67 foreign exhibitors have signed for the 13th international show on aerospace, defence and civil aviation.





In Aero India 2019 165 foreign exhibitors had signed for the event. 14 countries will participate in Aero India 2021 compared to 22 in the last aero show. The traffic management plan will be circulated ahead of the event.





However, taking precautionary measures against Covid, floor plans for each to be displayed around the venue Each access route will be monitored closely by the health and safety specialist team to ensure that no lapses ensue and in case of omission, a proactive solution is implemented.





Tracking technology to be used by means of foot counter mats, facial recognitions, QR scanning, CCTV to track the presence of people. Floor markings to be present to control the distance in the queue.





The key focus areas for access routes management will be Parking areas, registration, exhibition halls movement, outdoor display movement, VIP movement, Queue Management, Inaugural and Live demo area movement.







