



Public can witness air display in virtual mode





In view of COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions, the 13th edition of Aero India scheduled to be held in Bengaluru in February next year will be held only on three business days and the public will be able to witness the air display only in virtual mode, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.





This was decided at a meeting to review the planning for Aero India-21, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “The event has witnessed tremendous interest, with the space being sold out and 500-plus registered exhibitors. In view of the challenges due to COVID-19, Defence Minister directed that the event be held for business days only, February 3 to 5, 2021, with the essence being to achieve traction for the Aerospace and Defence industry, which has faced numerous challenges in the year 2020 due to lockdown and embargo/restrictions on travel,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.







