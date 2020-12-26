



Nepal has been facing a political turmoil earlier this month as hundreds of protesters took to streets demanding reinstatement of constitutional monarchy. Amid this internal political upheaval, Nepal and India are looking to strengthen relationship, with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli visit to India. Also





On the occasion of New Year, KP Oli is likely to visit India on 4 January, as per the sources in Nepal's foreign ministry. At the same time, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali will also visit the nation before the Prime Minister. Earlier, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Nepal in November.





The trip had given way to a high-level visit between officials from Nepal and India. The present government in Nepal is in a temporary state. Sources said that due to the ongoing political crisis in Nepal, there will be no agreement on any far-reaching issues during foreign visits.





Nepal's President Vidya Bhandari has dissolved the House of Representatives on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli and announced the mid-term elections. India has termed Oli's decision to abruptly dissolve the parliament and hold fresh elections, as the internal matter of the neighbouring country.





Meanwhile in an attempt to bring the two leaders on a consensus, Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi have met Nepal Communist Party’s executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who claims control over the ruling party after removing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from the posts of the party’s parliamentary leader and chair.





Reacting cautiously to the political developments in Nepal, India said that it will continue to support the neighbouring country and its people in moving forward on the path of peace, prosperity and development.





Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel visited Kathmandu in recent weeks as part of efforts to mend the ties after Nepal published a new map that included Indian territories such as Kalapani. The map was issued in retaliation for India opening a new strategic road to the Kalapani region in May.







