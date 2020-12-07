



According to the Ministry of Defence, each year around 60,000 Defence personnel are compulsorily retired, to keep the armed forces young.





Throughout the country, December 7th every year is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day, to honour the men in uniform.





This started from 1949, to honour our armed forces who been fighting valiantly to protect the country from the enemies at the border and hinterland. This is for the men in uniform who during various wars and fight against the ongoing cross-border terrorism and insurgency, have lost their lives and leaving quite a few disabled.





The trauma that the family suffers not only when their head of the family is either killed or disabled is very difficult to understand.





The funds collected on the Armed Forces Flag Day, helps in the rehabilitation of the families and the disabled soldier so that they lead their life of dignity.





Also, the money collected is used for providing help to the Ex- servicemen who are battling serious health issues including Heart Ailments, Cancer, and Joint Replacement, etc.







