



In a major push to support Atmanirbhar Bharat and to promote an innovation ecosystem, the Indian Army has conducted an outreach webinar for start-ups in emerging technologies.





As many as 89 start-ups pitched their indigenously developed innovations, ideas and proposals to Indian Army through virtual presentations in webinar format from 17th to 28th of this month.





The proposals focused on the field of Drones, Counter Drones, Robotics, Autonomous Systems, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum computing, Blockchain technology, 3D printing, Nanotechnology and Medical applications.





The webinars received a massive response where 13 proposals were shortlisted for further examination based on their viability and applicability for the Indian Army.





Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief of Indian Army, Lt Gen SS Hasabnis underlined the importance of self-reliance in the defence sector and called upon the defence industry, particularly the start-ups to invest in emerging and niche technologies.





Agencies



