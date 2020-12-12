



"The international community must now take notice of the rogue Indian government, which has become a threat to the stability of the world system," the Pakistan PM tweeted





New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday took to Twitter to spin a narrative against India, saying it is “undermining democracies in the region”. Calling India a "rogue state", he accused New Delhi of “becoming a threat to the stability of the world system”.





“Pakistan has consistently drawn the attention of the international community to India's subversive activities to undermine democracies in the region, and export/fund extremism through structures of fake news organisations and 'think tanks'. Recently, the GOP provided a dossier to UN of India's state terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.





Khan added, “The revelations by @DisinfoEU on the widespread Indian network of subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position and exposes its detractors. The international community needs to take notice of a rogue Indian regime that now threatens the stability of the global system...”





UN experts raise concerns over enforced disappearances and torture in Pakistan





Much contrary to Pakistan’s claims, the UN human rights experts raised concerns over enforced disappearances and torture in the country, urging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to uphold its human rights obligations by initiating prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into such acts.





The UN experts underscored Pakistan’s failure to fully investigate the case of human rights defender Idris Khattak, who was taken into custody by Pakistani Military Intelligence on November 13, 2019, and held incommunicado for over seven months.





They urged the Islamic nation, which was re-elected to the 47-member Human Rights Council in October, to lead by example and display its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights.





On December 3, India had slammed Pakistan for violating UN resolution. At the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, First Secretary Ashish Sharma had said, "Pakistan has already violated the earlier resolution on Culture of Peace passed last year by this very assembly."







