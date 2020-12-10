



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called out China while speaking at the Lowy Institute, saying that China is not keeping to the agreements and that's the real issue between the two sides as they deal with a crisis at the Line of Actual Control





He said communication was not a problem despite the crisis. However, despite several agreements to maintain peace and tranquillity at the border, China had brought in tens of thousands of troops on their side of the border in complete disregard to the agreements that state not bringing in large forces at the LAC.





He said China had been giving differing reasons for this move of theirs. But "naturally the relationship will be disturbed," he said referring to the build-up by China.





The minister also categorically stated that the relationship has been "very significantly damaged". How to get this relationship back on track is a big issue, admitted S Jaishankar.





For the first time since 1975, there were casualties on the border. India lost 20 of its soldiers. This, said Dr S Jaishankar, changed the national sentiment.





The two countries had been maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border despite differences. There was never a breach of the kind seen since May this year.





He pointed out that despite some hiccups for almost three decades, the relationship had been moving in a positive direction. While 30 years ago there was virtually no trade between the two countries, China became India's second largest trading partner.





The EAM has mentioned even in the past that the overall bilateral relationship is at stake due to the LAC crisis. As per India's statement he specifically underlined this when he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow in September to discuss diffusing tension in Eastern Ladakh.







