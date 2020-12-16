



Dominic Raab will hold talks with India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday morning and later meet India's environment minister Prakash Javadekar and Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal





British Foreign secretary Dominic Raab will be on an India visit starting later tonight till Thursday, a visit that comes in the backdrop of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's India visit next month to take part in Republic day celebrations and Brexit.





He will hold talks with India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday morning and later meet India's environment minister Prakash Javadekar and Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. In his 2nd leg of the visit, he will travel to the southern Indian city of Bengaluru and call on the Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa.





A release by the MEA said, "Raab’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context."





India and the UK, who have strategic partnership since 2004, have seen a number of high-level engagements including the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country in 2018 and 2015. This year, Indian PM and British PM have spoken many times, the main focus being the COVID-19 crisis.





British Foreign secretary's India visit is a third-highest level diplomatic visit to India amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in October top Afghan govt negotiator, Dr Abdullah Abdulla had visited India, followed by the US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and the then US defence secretary Mark Esper for India, US 2+2 dialogue.







