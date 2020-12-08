



All weather friends, China and Pakistan share close military ties. China helps Pakistan to jointly produce JF-17 fighter jets





A batch of Chinese air force's troops left for Pakistan on Monday to take part in "Shaheen (Eagle)-IX", joint exercises, the Chinese military said.





The troops left for Pakistani Air Force's air base in Bholari at Thatta district in Sindh, northeast of Pakistan's port city of Karachi, to participate in the drills, a statement issued by China's defence ministry said.





The joint air force exercise, which will conclude in late December, is a project within the 2020 cooperation plan of the two militaries, it said.





It will promote the development of China-Pakistan mil-to-mil relationships, deepen practical cooperation between the two air forces, and improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides, it said.





The first such drill was held in Pakistan in March 2011.





