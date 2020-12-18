



The crucial meeting will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Three serving military chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat will also be there, CDS Rawat had recommended Air Defence Command to secure Indian skies





NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting of Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday, clearing the acquisition proposals worth Rs 28,000 crores. Acquisitions worth Rs 27,000 crores is to be sourced from the Indian industry, the Defence Ministry said.





Among major clearances, five cases valued at Rs 25,000 crores have been approved under indigenous design development and manufacture category. Particularly noteworthy is the DRDO designed and developed Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Systems for the Indian Air Force, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Navy and Modular Bridges for the Indian Army.





As reported earlier by Times Now, DAC was also likely to clear an important Rs 2,000 Crore system which will enhance India's air defence capabilities.





Designed and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Akash Teer will ensure an enormous amount of protection as far as air defence system of the nation is concerned.





The recommendation for creating an Air Defence Command and preparation of a roadmap was first mooted by CDS Rawat on his very first day in office in January this year.





Making the announcement the CDS said ensuring synergy between tri-services would be a top priority followed by setting up of common logistics support pools in stations where two or more services are present.





These decisions have been taken to help India effectively deal with all the future security challenges by bringing all the air assets of the IAF, the Indian Navy and the Indian Army under the integrated Air Defence Command.





Akash Teer Designed, Manufactured By BEL





The idea behind the ADC is to integrate the air defence and assets of the Army, Air Force and Navy and jointly provide air defence cover to the nation.





The Indian Air Force will be entrusted with the air defence command and all-long range missiles as well as air defence assets will come under it.





As per the media reports, the air defence command may come under the IAF’s Delhi-headquartered Western Command or its Central Command headquartered in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.





Apart from this, India is also preparing a separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command.







