



Development of Arjun is important in light of the Make in India program. Two regiments of the tank are likely to be inducted over the next six months





New Delhi: Upgradation trials of Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun Mk-1A are expected to continue further. The capabilities of Arjun Mark 1-A tank were shown to senior officials of Army including Director-General Armoured Corps Lt Gen MJS Kahlon on Tuesday.





"During the demonstration, few rounds were fired and remote-controlled weapon system operation showcased. Upgradation trials are likely to continue for few more days," news agency ANI cited sources as saying. The development of the tank is not only crucial for boosting the capability of the Indian Army but even for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which is central to India's Make in India program.

Capabilities of Arjun Mark 1-A tank shown to senior officials of Army incl Director-General Armoured Corps Lt Gen MJS Kahlon. During demonstration, few rounds were fired& remote-controlled weapon system operation showcased. Upgradation trials to continue for few more days:Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

In what underlined the importance attached with the development of the platform, PM Narendra Modi, in November, rode an Arjun tank as he spent his Diwali with the troops along the western borders. “Today the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces. Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder and reflects 18th-century thinking. India is also becoming a strong voice against this thinking," PM had said in his address to the troops.





Two Regiments of MBT Arjun Likely Over The Next Few Months





The Indian Army is expected to raise two regiments of the tank, which is likely to have certain improvements over its previous version. The two regiments are expected to be inducted into the Indian Army in the next few months.





The Army has 124 Arjun tanks which are deployed along the western sector. Developed by DRDO, Arjun is a state-of-the-art tank with superior firepower, high mobility, and excellent protection. Its development assumes more importance in light of the government's call for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', meaning 'self-reliant India'.







