BSF trooper patrolling the Line of Control





A month ago, another drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control. In September, two drones were spotted coming in from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector





The BSF yesterday said that there has been a huge spike in cross-border firing along the international border by Pakistan this year, almost double compared to 2019





Kashmir: The Border Security Force on Wednesday night spotted drone movement at the international border in Ranbir Singh (RS) Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir and fired at the object pushing it back from the Indian territory.





“Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. The drone went back after the alert troops fired at it,” the BSF said in a statement.





A month ago, another drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC). In September, two drones were spotted coming in from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector.





The BSF yesterday said that there has been a huge spike in cross-border firing along the international border by Pakistan this year, almost double compared to 2019, indicating the persistent efforts by the neighbouring to flush in terrorists into Indian territory through infiltration bids.





Senior officials in Jammu said that the reason behind this spike is due to the desperation of Pakistani security forces to give cover to infiltrating terrorists by diverting the attention of the Indian forces, news agency ANI reported.





As per BSF data, Pakistan was this year involved in 314 firing incidents at the border till October, against 185 such incidents at the Jammu border last year.





In February alone, Pakistan was involved in 36 ceasefire violation incidents, compared to 23 last year.





From June this year, Pakistan has consistently targeted Indian troops and civilians along the border, ably retaliated by the BSF. In June, as many as 36 such incidents were reported.





July witnessed an almost threefold rise in these incidents against the same period last year as a total of 46 such firings were reported by the BSF as compared to 28 in 2019.







