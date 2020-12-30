



New Delhi: India Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria during a webinar on “National Security Challenges and Air Power” said that the low-cost and easy availability of simple disruptive technologies such as drones with small state and non-state actors have made them more lethal, agile and capable of generating disproportionate effects.





IAF Chief further said, “Cyber warfare is another security challenge, the degree of deniability and anonymity associated with this borderless war makes our national and Defence infrastructure extremely vulnerable.”





Agencies



