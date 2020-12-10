



IRDE is developing a Hyper-Spectral Imaging Payload System at Dehradun. Project ANVESHA is a Tier-1 project led by DRDO's RCI in collaboration with HAL and to be launched by ISRO. Two such satellites will be launched soon which will give Indian Military an entire new set of teeth for unprecedented surveillance advantage over adversaries





Dehradun: A few months ago, India had achieved status like the US, China and Russia in space by terminating a live satellite in low-earth orbit by launching a anti-satellite missile. India is going to make another significant security move. India plans to launch sophisticated hi-tech satellites which will scan earth's surface to monitor the adversaries. For this, the Dehradun based Instrument Research and Development Institute (IRDE) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is preparing a hyper-spectral imaging payload system. The system will be installed on satellites and will work to make its monitoring capacity fool proof.





Puneet Vasistha, associate director, IRDE said that the project named ' ANVESHA" is under a small satellite program. It will set up a hyper-spectral image camera on satellites placed in the lower orbit of the Earth. In the anti-satellite missile program, satellites are placed at an altitude of 300 to 350 km. The system will be placed on satellites located at an altitude of about 500 km range.





Through this, the armed forces will easily identify two different targets standing at a distance of about 12 metres from each other on Earth. It is not possible to identify the actual target from satellites at times higher altitudes, however, through this system, it can be easily ascertained whether the target is actually an friend or a foe. The army will be found on its real time information limit and will be able to destroy the target with relative ease and precision.





The hyper-spectral imaging payload system will provide the army with coordinated information after clear identification of the enemy.





