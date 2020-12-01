



Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the 50th L-40 stage of Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MKII) to ISRO, in Bangalore. According to HAL, the four-metre diametric tank is of eight metre length to load 5,755 Kg propellant in the 89 cubic metre volume





BANGALORE: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has delivered the biggest cryogenic propellant tank ever fabricated by the company to the Indian Space Research Organisation ahead of its contractual schedule.





The C32-LH2 tank is a developmental cryogenic propellant tank of aluminium alloy designed for improving the payload capability of the GSLV MK-III launching vehicle. The four-meter (13 feet) diametric tank is eight meters (26.24 feet) in length and can take on 5,755 kg of propellant in the 89 cubic meter space.





HAL said the total length of weld carried out in the tank was 115 meters at different stages to the quality requirement of 100% tests on radiography. Dye penetrant and leak-proof tests were carried out.





The propellant tank was handed over by MS Velpari, Director (Operations) of HAL to Dr V Narayanan, Director (LPSC) of ISRO recently.





HAL has previously supplied critical structures, tankages and satellite structures for the PSLV, GSLV MK-II and GSLV MK-III launch vehicle. Various new projects like PS2/GS2 integration, semi-cryo structure fabrication and manufacture of Cryo and Semi-Cryo engines are being taken up at HAL. The firm is currently also building hardware for full-fledged launch vehicle GSLV Mk-III for the Gaganyaan program.







