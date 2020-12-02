



After provoking India militarily, China recently claimed that COVID-19 originated in India. Now, it is trying to build dams to control water supply.





What is driving China's behaviour? Has the incoming Biden administration and its promise to work with India against China rattled Beijing?





In the United States, Democrats and Republicans don’t agree on much these days. But they agree on one thing. They believe that China under Xi Jinping presents a threat to global security. Beijing, well aware of this has been cautious about dealing with US President-elect Joe Biden.





Xi Jinping waited for weeks before sending his congratulations. The Biden administration is making plans to contain China, and it wants India's help.





Joe Biden's candidate to replace Mike Pompeo is Antony Blinken, who wants India to be a key American partner in dealing with China from a position of strength.





While speaking to Indian Americans earlier this year, Blinken said that India and the US "have a common challenge which is to deal with an increasingly assertive china across the board, including its aggression toward India at the line of actual control, but also using its economic might to coerce others”.





That statement is a reflection of the hard line that Biden has taken against the dragon. The president-elect, during his campaign called Xi Jinping a thug, and backed India over China in the ongoing border standoff.





Considering this, Chinese state media is warning that relations may not improve under Joe Biden. Last week, Chinese ministry of foreign affairs adopted a cautious tone, calling for "no conflict" or "confrontation" with US.





The tensions at the border haven't simmered, with Beijing doubling down on its aggression. India and the United States are expected to mount a strong anti-China front and take the dragon head on.







