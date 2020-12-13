



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday minced no words when he stated that China’s actions this year along the Line of Actual Control significantly impacted public sentiments and the real danger is that the goodwill which was developed will be dissipated.





"Events of this year have been very disturbing. They have raised some very basic concerns. They have happened because the other party has not abided by agreements that we have had with them about respecting and observing Line of Actual Control and not bringing forces to the area. So in a sense, I would say in your world, you will be dealing with somebody who has violated the terms of contract,” the Minister rued.





He recalled, “Professionally, I have seen the evolution of how Indian public feels about China over the last many decades and I am old enough to remember much more difficult days during my childhood and teens.”





Jaishankar went on to add, “I think a lot of work had gone into the relationship on both sides. And I don’t believe the events of this year have helped at all. In fact, I think the real danger is that the goodwill, which was so carefully developed, will dissipate.”





Acknowledging that India is being “tested” by events along the LAC, he said, “I have every confidence that we will rise to the occasion, we will meet that national security challenge. But beyond that at this time, I would really keep my own counsel.”





“I wouldn’t get into the prediction zone at all, whether it is going to be easy or not, and what will be the timelines and so on,” he said in response to a question on whether India is in for the long haul in the border standoff or a breakthrough is expected.





When asked about Indo-USA partnership the Minister recalled that two sides had a "fairly serious" negotiation to clinch a trade deal with the Trump administration and he hoped to have talks with the Biden administration on the matter as well.





With the trade deal under the Trump administration, Jaishankar said the thinking was that the “differences" be sorted out first before the two sides looked at “something bigger."





“For a variety of reasons it didn't come through. On our part we were dead serious. We wanted to deal with those issues because we thought there was something much bigger in store in the relationship," Jaishankar said, adding, "We made a serious focussed effort but it did not happen."





Stating that he thought the US was largely a complimentary economy, the minister said there was “no fundamental clash of interests" despite some areas of overlap.





“I hope we have sequoia discussions once the (Biden) administration comes in."







