New Delhi: The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has reportedly intercepted financial transactions of around $2 lakh made by a Malaysia-based group, for carrying out a terror operation in India, a report in India Today said on Sunday.





Notably, transactions have been found with links to wanted Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, and Rohingya leader Mohammed Naseer.





If the report is to be believed, a terror outfit has trained a woman in Myanmar who is preparing for an attack in India. Moreover, a Chennai-based dealer has also been found to be receiving a part of the fund.





The report by India Today also said that the operatives are planning to enter India through the Bangladesh or Nepal border.





As of now, various state police and state intelligence bureaus have been alerted based on intelligence inputs. It is being said that Delhi, Ayodhya, Bodh Gaya, major cities of West Bengal and Srinagar are likely targets of the attack and at higher risk.







