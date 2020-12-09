



As the border tension between India and China continues, Russia blamed Western powers for the stand-off. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that ‘devious policies’ of Western nations were trying to draw India into ‘anti-Chinese games’. He added that the US is pressurising India to weaken its partnership with Russia.





India and China have been locked eyeball-to-eyeball along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Despite multiple rounds of talks, Beijing is yet to pull its troops back to their original positions. Watch the full video for more.







