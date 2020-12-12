



Earlier this week Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West particularly the USA of trying to undermine Moscow's close and privileged ties with India in what has been first such comments from Moscow in recent years.





India, close on the heels of Russian Foreign Minister’s comments on US trying to create pressure on India on Military Technical matters, on Friday emphasised that it pursues an independent foreign policy based on national interest and hoped that this is well understood & appreciated by all partners in what can be viewed as a message against any moves to sanction Delhi over arms purchases from Moscow.





“We have seen the comments of the Russian Foreign Minister on India as part of his remarks during the general meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council on 8 December 2020,” MEA spokesperson told reporters.





India enjoys long-standing relations with Russia characterized by a Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership. This year marks the 20thanniversary of our strategic partnership with Russia, the spokesperson said, adding, “Our relations with Russia stand on their own merits including in the sphere of Military Technical Cooperation.” These comments are aimed at dispelling any apprehensions that India is under pressure from USA to undermine its ties with Russia.





“As unequivocally outlined by PM during his speech at the Shrangi-La dialogue in June 2018, India does not see the Indo-Pacific region as a strategy or as a club of limited members or as a grouping that seeks to dominate. It is not directed against any country. It stands for a free, open and inclusive region,” the spokesperson said in what can be viewed as assuring Russia that its Indo-Pacific construct is independent of Indo-Pacific visions of other countries.





“India has always pursued an independent foreign policy based on its national interest. India’s relationship with each country is independent of its relations with third countries. We hope that this is well understood and appreciated by all our partners,” the spokesperson said in a message against any moves to impose sanctions on account of defence purchases from Russia.





CAATSA threatens to sanction India over S-400 missile defence system. India had earlier asserted that it will go ahead with the purchases and first unit is expected next year.





The veteran Foreign Minister had further alleged that the US is putting very tough pressure on Delhi to undermine Indo-Russian cooperation in the area of Military Technical Cooperation (MTC). Taking a dig at the Indo-Pacific concept, Lavrov also accused the West of engaging India against China through the Qaud and Indo-Pacific construct.







