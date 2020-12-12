In 1969 DRDO developed the K-13A one of India's first indigenous anti-tank missiles





Hyderabad: Department of Defence Secretary ( R and D) and DRDO Chairman Dr G.Sateesh Reddy on Thursday stated that 87 percent by value of the largest order of Akash Missile backed by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)valued at 25,000 – 30,000 crores originate from the private industries .





Speaking on Opportunities in the defence sector, a panel discussion organized as part of the ongoing TiE Global Summit 2020 here, Dr Sateesh said that about 2000 tier – I and tier – II industries are now working with DRDO.





The Government of India has listed 101 defence items that are not to be imported, rather be designed and developed by the industry in the country, he said it is a vast opportunity for the industry to participate in the defence space, he informed.





The government and its defence organisations have devoted themselves to smoothening the regulatory and administrative processes to make the industry partnership with the defence sector a seamless experience, he informed.





Dr. Sateesh was delighted to inform the audience that more than 1500+ patents along with, testing facilities and R&D capabilities of DRDO have been made available for all the participating Indian organisations to help them in their partnership with the government in the defence sector.





He strongly affirmed that India does not want to be a technology follower anymore, rather become a technology leader.





With the participation of the industry in the defence sector, Dr. Sateesh envisions the industry to lead the research and development in the sector while DRDO would concentrate on futuristic technology.





Under the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government envisions and facilities mean to see India design, develop, test, supply (within India) and export in the domain of defence Dr. Sateesh said.





