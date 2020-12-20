



Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday China’s attitude towards India during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic shows the intention of the neighbouring country. While noting the military and diplomatic attempts to resolve the current stand-off between the two neighbours in Ladakh, Singh asserted that India wants peace but pointed out that any harm to the country’s self-esteem will not be tolerated.





“We are fully prepared to deal with any situation. We have shown that this is no longer our weak India. This is a new India that has the capacity to respond to any kind of transgression, aggression or any kind of unilateral action on the borders,” Singh added.





The defence minister was addressing the newly-graduated cadets of Indian Air Force after attending the combined graduation parade at the Airforce Academy in Dundigal during his two-day visit to Telangana. The minister spoke about the history of the air force and its achievements. “The Indian Air Force has a glorious history. It has always displayed episodes of gallantry. From the Battle of Longewala in 1971 to the recent Balakot airstrikes, all these episodes will be considered as golden chapters in our country’s history,” he added.





The minister while remembering flying officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon and his sacrifice defending the Srinagar airbase against the Pakistan air force said that this year marks the golden jubilee of India’s war with Pakistan in 1971. Sekhon was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration during wartime, in recognition of his defence of the Srinagar airbase in 1971. He said this is the year to remember all the warriors who wrote the story of valour and might for India and many heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the country.





The minister, who was the chief guest and the reviewing officer at the parade, also told the newly-graduated cadets of IAF that the plans for airtime defence and maritime forces have reached an advanced stage and will facilitate the forces to work in an integrated and comprehensive manner. He also said, “While we have induced and operationalised the indigenous ‘Light Combat Aircraft’ TEJAS, we have also included the second and Fifth Generation Multirole fighter plane, the Rafale. This has increased the capabilities of the Airforce as well as a new confidence in the Airforce.”





“I once again wish you all a bright future. I am confident that you will make your trainers, parents and the whole country proud of your achievements. A golden future awaits you. I wish you all, a bright future and happy landings,” he added.







