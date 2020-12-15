



In a first attempt of strengthening US-India ties, a major weapons sales pitch by India has been made where a fighter jet trainer has been offered to the United States. The offered aircraft has experience gained by Indian developers from the naval version of the TEJAS, which has successfully demonstrated operations from an aircraft carrier.





India has sent in a detailed project plan of the aircraft to US, including advanced avionics that enable the LIFT TEJAS to mimic almost all types of fighter jets, from cockpit display layout to control performances and all the work on the aircraft has been done in house.



