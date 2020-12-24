



Karima Baloch was vocal about Pakistan Army and government atrocities in Baluchistan. She had also raised her voice over ex-Pakistan Army officers settling down in Canada. 'The circumstances have been investigated and officers have determined this to be a non-criminal death and no foul play is suspected'. 'How come foul play has been ruled out immediately within hours of this incident?'. Victim repeatedly received threats to her life





New Delhi: Suspecting foul play, India has sought a detailed probe into the death of prominent Baloch activist Karima Baloch.





Times Now’s Srinjoy Chowdhury said there was undue haste in which Karima’s death was called a non-criminal death by the Toronto Police.





"The Toronto Police Service is aware of the heightened community and media interest surrounding a missing person investigation. Earlier today, we confirmed a 37-year-old woman was sadly located deceased on Monday, December 21, 2020," the Toronto Police wrote in a tweet.





No Post Mortem Conducted





Apart from this, no post mortem was also conducted.





Karima Baloch had been vocal about Pakistan Army and government atrocities in Baluchistan.





Named as one of the world's 100 most "inspirational and influential" women in 2016 by the BBC, Baloch had gone missing on Sunday and was last seen at approximately 3 pm on the same day.







