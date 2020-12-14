



New Delhi: India and Uzbekistan signed nine MoUs along with confirmation of a $448 million line of credit during a virtual summit on Friday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.





Uzbekistan in-principle agreed to join the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC), promoted by India, Russia and Iran, which is handicapped by less use. Uzbekistan’s use of the corridor would add to the overall improvement of connectivity in the larger Eurasian space, said a joint statement issued after the summit.





Uzbekistan has proposed a trilateral dialogue among India, Iran and Uzbekistan to promote connectivity through the India-operated Chabahar port, Joint Secretary (Eurasia) in the Ministry of External Affairs Adarsh Swaika told newspersons. Mirziyoyev wanted to explore the possibility of implementing priority development projects in Uzbekistan as part of the $1billion line of credit offered by India for Central Asian countries during the second meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.





With a new leader as President after 25 years of Islam Karimov, Central Asia’s most populous nation has sought to open out beyond its traditional partners. With India, it held its first-ever joint military exercises. They have also resolved to strengthen cooperation.





Supplementing Defence Proximity





The emerging developmental partnership is expected to supplement security and regional ties.

The $448 million line of credit will be used in road construction and information technology projects.







