



NEW DELHI: Indian and Vietnamese Navy on Sunday concluded the two-day passage exercise in the South China Sea as part of efforts to boost maritime cooperation between the two countries.





"Passage Exercise #PASSEX between #IndianNavy and #Vietnam People's Navy on 26 Dec 20. Reinforcing #Maritime #Interoperability and jointness," the Indian Navy wrote on Twitter.





On December 25, Indian Navy Ship (INS) Kiltan reached NhaRong Port, Ho Chi Minh City under Mission Sagar-III with 15 tons of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) stores for flood-affected people of Central Vietnam.





According to an official statement, this mission of INS Kiltan is part of India's HADR assistance to Vietnam during the ongoing pandemic.





Mission Sagar-III is being undertaken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder. The Mission also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds.







