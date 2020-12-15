



Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that China’s attempt to change the status quo on Line of Actual Control along the northern border amidst COVID-19 pandemic necessities high-level preparation on land, sea & air. General Bipin Rawat also said that he is fully confident that the Indian Armed Forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard its frontiers be it at land, air, or ocean.





“We are in a standoff situation in Ladakh and based on that there is some development activity which has been ongoing in Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on their strategic interest,” Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said.





When asked about continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Bipin Rawat said that India is fully prepared and the other side should be more concerned.





“Time has come now to look at the future of warfighting imbibing technology into our systems. We have got adequate forces to counter any threat or challenges that we may face on northern borders,” he added.







