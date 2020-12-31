Indian Army's Bridging System





The Indian Army on Wednesday (30 December) announced the acquisition of three Made-In-India bridging systems.





This mobile bridging system is capable of replicating 10 metre shot span bridges in difficult terrain which can then be used by vehicles and personnel to cross over. This will prove to be a boon to armed forces by ensuring speedy mobility during critical operations.





As per Defence Decode, these bridging systems have been built by DRDO. These mechanically launched 10 metre short span bridging systems are compatible with the SARVATRA bridging system.





This will mean that the Army in total will be capable of bridging various gaps between 5 metre and 75 metre.





Agencies



