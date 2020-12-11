



The 5.56×30 mm Protective Carbine, which has been designed by the Defence, Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) cleared the final phase of user trials earlier this week. According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), during the trials all the GSQR parameters were met with, thus, clearing the way for the Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) to be inducted into the services. The trials were carried out under extreme temperatures in both summer and high altitudes during winter, and also met with all the performance criteria of reliability and accuracy. It also passed the quality trials which were conducted by the DGQA.





More About JVPC





The range of the carbine is more than 100 m, weighing about 3.0 kg.





It has features high reliability, low recoil, retractable Butt, ergonomic design, single hand firing capability, and multiple Picatinny rails etc.





Why Is This Important?



Because these features make the weapon potent for Counter Insurgency /Counter-Terrorism operations.





Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a Pune based laboratory of DRDO has designed the carbine based on the India Army’s GSQR.





The weapon which has already cleared the Ministry of Home Affairs trials and the procurements have been initiated by the CAPFs and other state organization will be manufactured at Small Arms Factory, Kanpur.





The Ammunition is manufactured at ammunition Factory, Kirkee Pune.





The 5.56 x 30 mm JVPC was unveiled by the defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier this year during the DefExpo.





As has been reported, the deal of buying Close Quarter Carbines (CQB) from a UAE based company Caracal has been put on hold, as the government was keen on getting an indigenous weapon for the armed forces.







