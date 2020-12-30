INS Kiltan at Sihanoukville Port





As part of ongoing Mission Sagar-III, Indian Naval Ship Kiltan has arrived at Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia to deliver 15 tons of Humanitarian Assistance and Flood Relief (HADR) material for the flood-affected people here.





The ship was welcomed upon its arrival at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port by many Cambodian naval officers Tuesday.





The donation will be handed over to the National Committee for Disaster Management to assist the flood affected people.





The 110-metre-long, 13-metre-wide and 7-metre-deep naval ship with 200 crew members on board will leave Cambodia on Jan. 1, 2021.





The Mission Sagar-III is part of India’s HADR assistance to friendly foreign countries during the ongoing pandemic.





This mission is being undertaken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India’s position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder.





It also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds.







