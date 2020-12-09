Indian Navy Observes 53rd Submarine Day
The 53rd Submarine Day commemorates the maiden unfurling of the naval ensign on the erstwhile INS Kalvari at Riga, Latvia, the release said
Mumbai: The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy observed the 53rd Submarine Day here on Tuesday, an official said. Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief of the Western Naval Command, laid a wreath at the memorial of INS Vajrabahu at Naval Dockyard here, a release stated.
Submarine Day is observed to remember and honour submariners who made supreme sacrifice in their service, it was stated.
The Vice Admiral was by accompanied by Rear Admiral V Srinivas, the senior-most submariner presently posted in Mumbai.
