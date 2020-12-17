



New Delhi: Today, on the occasion of Victory Day, the Indian Navy has posted a video on social media remembering the valour and valour of Indian soldiers. The Indian Navy has once again recalled the historic moments and attacks of the fierce war between India and Pakistan in 1971. Along with this, the video also shows glimpses of deadly Trident operation and Python operation.

#WATCH - Indian Navy marked the historic attacks of 1971 & swift, lethal Operation Trident & Operation Python with Anti Ship Missile firing from indigenous stealth frigate recently: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/GlGP3LA3hL — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

For the first time during Operation Trident, the Indian Navy started bombing anti-ship missiles at the Naval headquarters in Karachi. In this operation, Indian Navy's electrical class missile boats INS Samudal, INS Nirghat and INS Veer were involved. Let us tell you that Operation Trident is considered to be the most successful mission of the Indian Navy. The strength of the Indian Navy exceeds 58,000 soldiers. Today, on the occasion of Victory Day, the Indian Navy has released a video of the gallantry of the army and wrote at the end of the video - Har Kama Desh Ke Naam.





Let us tell you that on winning the war against Pakistan in the year 1971, today is celebrated as Victory Day. On the same day, Bangladesh got a place on the map of the world.





Indian Navy



