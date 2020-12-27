



Update on UTTAM AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) Radar





According to Delhi Defence Review UTTAM AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) Radar is nearing completion. It's air to air mode has been validated on TEJAS. These tests where conducted using advanced algorithms. Air to ground and Air to sea mode validation is pending, most probably these tests will be completed in near future.





UTTAM will be production ready by end 2021. UTTAM will be closely integrated with RWR and jamming system. LRDE and DARE are working together to improve its effectiveness.





An upscaled version of UTTAM will be integrated with the Sukhoi Su-30MKI air superiority fighter. The Sukhoi variant of UTTAM will have twice the performance to that of the current version. There are chances that variants of UTTAM would also be integrated on MiG-29 and MiG-29K fighters.





It was also reported that work is progressing fast on the AMCA Radar also. AMCA radar will use GaN technology. MWF will use GaAs based Radar first and will upgrade to GaN .



