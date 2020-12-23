



A communications satellite of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) named CMS-01, which was launched on December 17, reached its orbital home on Monday





Chennai: After the injection of CMS-01 communication satellite into an elliptical sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit on Dec 17, 2020, all the orbit raising manoeuvres have been completed successfully. The satellite reflector has been deployed. All the intended launch and early phase operations are completed successfully said an ISRO statement.





"Satellite will be available to users for communication services after completion of payload in-orbit testing in first week of January 2021", the tweet added.





On December 17 ISRO's PSLV-C50 successfully launched India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.





The PSLV-C50 lifted off from the Second Launch Pad at 3:41 pm and CMS-01 was injected into its intended orbit after a flight of about 20 minutes and 12 seconds, after which, solar panels of CMS-01 were automatically deployed and ISRO's Master Control Facility at Hassan assumed control of the satellite.





The CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged to provide services in the extended-C band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.





The PSLV-C50 is the 52nd flight of PSLV and 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors). This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.





