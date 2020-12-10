



The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist in Budgam district of the union territory, officials said on Thursday. Tariq Ahmad Bhat was arrested during a 'Naka' checking late on Wednesday night, the police officials said.





They said a pistol and some incriminating material were recovered from his possession. Bhat had reportedly joined militant ranks in September this year.





Agencies



