



Srinagar: In a major success, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Wednesday, busted a terror network of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, (JeM) who were trying to disturb the elections in the state with the help of Pakistan. The joint operation which was carried out by the Awantipora Police along with the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel took place in Tral area and Sangam area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.





"The arrested terror associates have been in contact with Pakistani handlers and have targeted security forces by lobbing grenades upon security forces in recent past. The arrested persons have been involved in the pasting of threat poster of election boycott in Tral area," police said. The group was involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral area and Sangam area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, the police further added.





DDC Polls Witness The Victory of Gupkar Alliance



Incriminating material such as explosive substances has been recovered from the possession of 6 arrested terror associates, the Police further said.





The operation comes just a day after the District Development Council (DDC) poll results were declared in the state. The polls, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last, witnessed a victory of the Gupkar Alliance, which bagged 112 seats. The BJP managed to win 75 seats and the independents settled on 50.





Pakistan, with the help of several terror outfits, has been attempting to destabilise the democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan PM Imran Khan has made several attempts to raise the issue at various international platforms including the United Nations, only to get a muted response from the world community.







