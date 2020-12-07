



PUBG is gone and FAU-G is coming up. If you are an Android user, you can pre-register for FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards via Google Play Store. The new game will be a much-awaited boost for the Indian gaming community because of the ban of PUBG in India.





In order to pre-register for FAU-G game, you should search for “ncore studio” on Google Play Store. You will be able to locate FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards game as the second entry. You should select the app and select the Pre-register button. The game will automatically install when it’s available for download. The company seems to be rolling out FAU-G in a phased manner because of the allocation of servers.





FAU-G will be a great replacement for PUBG because of its Make in India touch. You will not be able to locate the game on Google Play Store if you search with the keyboard “FAU-G”. The app pre-registration process is designed in such a way that it gets automatically installed upon availability. If you wish, you can unregister for the game if you had changed the mind. According to reports, the overall app size of the FAU-G game will vary depending upon the Android device. However, we don’t have any confirmation regarding the availability of the app on Apple’s App Store.





FAU-G Fearless and United Guards game will honour the Indian Armed Forces based on real-life incidents. You will come face to face with India’s enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. You will ultimately fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. As per the description, the battleground game fills the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country’s borders.





To recall, the first look teaser of the game was shared by actor Akshay Kumar, which depicted a scene of conflict on hilly terrain and the Indian army has been seen battling with the Chinese forces. The game will not ship with a battle royale mode upon release as per a statement from Vishal Gondal. The FAU-G is based on the conflict against China at the Galwan Valley border between Indian and Chinese forces. The company is currently waiting for approval from the MeitY and the game will be available before the end of December 2020 or early January 2021.







