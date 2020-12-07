



Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the howitzer, with a striking range of around 50 km, is being readied for the Indian Army





Ahmednagar: The made-in-India howitzer Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) underwent trials in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Sunday. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the gun, with a striking range of around 50 km, is being readied for the requirements of the Indian Army.





The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) project was started in 2013 by DRDO to replace older guns in service in the Indian Army with a modern 155mm artillery gun. For the purpose, the DRDO laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) partnered with private players Bharat Forge Limited, Mahindra Defence Naval System, TATA Power Strategic Engineering Division and public sector unit Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for this purpose.





The ATAGS howitzer was first publicly showcased at 68th Republic Day parade in 2017.





Notably, in recent steps to make the DRDO “leaner, mean, and more result-oriented”, the Centre has merged two DRDO laboratories to create a new one to conduct focused research on terrain and avalanches along the borders with China and Pakistan. The two new labs merged by the Centre are the Manali-headquartered Snow and Avalanche Studies Establishment (SASE) and the other is the Delhi-based Defence Terrain Research Establishment.







