



To help facilitate a two-way economic engagement, a website with a huge repository of resources on economic opportunities and news is going to be launched later this week by the external affairs Minister S Jaishankar. To be launched on December 16th, 2020, the website which is in the process of being developed and managed by the Economic Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs will help in showcasing India’s State-wise, economic, sectoral, strengths that make for an attractive economic partnership.





In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, and for promoting the 3Ts- Trade, Tourism and Technology, the Ministry of External Affairs has been working closely with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Tourism and other Line Ministries.





More About The Economic Diplomacy Website





Critical and relevant information on major economic indicators, central and state government policy updates will be there.





Also, the latest business news and trade data.





There will be information related to the global mineral resource endowments; opportunities for agricultural exports and employment abroad for Indian nationals and businesses.





At a click away there will be the economic and policy profiles of all the states and the Union Territories, together with a wide range of economic opportunities available which have been highlighted in great details.





It will serve as a two-way funnel connecting which is expected to connect Indian nationals, the states and businesses globally which will help in enhancing exports, attracting foreign industry, and business to India.





Indian businesses seeking to conduct trade and investment overseas are going to be equipped with relevant guidelines along with the relevant contacts of Indian Missions/Posts.





And for those interested investors in agricultural exports from India, it will help in connecting them to relevant agencies in India such as Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and other agencies.







