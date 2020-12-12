



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today hit out at China for recent observations by its foreign office holding India responsible for the LAC standoff





MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said contrary to the China’s claims, the situation for the last six months was due to their actions to unilaterally change the status along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. He said: “We expect that further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on complete disengagement at all friction points.”





On Ties With Russia





The MEA says India’s ties with Russia stand on their own merits and are independent of its relations with other countries

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had recently said the West was “attempting to undermine Russia’s close ties with India”.





The MEA rebutted claims by the Chinese Embassy that Beijing had cancelled the joint release of commemorative stamps to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations because no feedback was given by the Indian side.





As the launch did not take place, the issue of going ahead with joint activities under its ambit did not arise, said Srivastava.





The MEA also criticised Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s recent comments on India. “Our relationship with each country is independent of its relations with other countries. We hope that this is well understood and appreciated by all our partners,’’ said Srivastava.





Speaking in the context of Quad, Lavrov had said the West was drawing India into anti-China games as part of a “persistent, aggressive and devious policy” and also attempting to undermine Russia’s close ties with India.







