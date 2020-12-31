



Major progress made in air defence as production of state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block 3 also begins





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) marked a major progress in its national air defence arsenal as it announced beginning the production of the state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jets, while also acquiring 14 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft.





According to reports, the JF-17 Thunder Block 3 of the PAF will be operational with a new radar ,and will be better than the Raphael aircraft acquired by India.





At the same time, 14 dual-seat aircraft, manufactured with Pak-China cooperation were also handed over to the PAF. These will also be used for trainings.





Speaking during the induction ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that China congratulates Pakistan for the 17th Block-II Dual Seat joining its air defence fleet.





“Pakistan Air Force Block III is a very important project,” he said, adding “Cooperation in defence production is an example of our friendship.”





Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also informed of the inclusion of the dual-seat JF-17 aircraft in the air force's fleet.





The air chief thanked China for helping Pakistan in achieving this milestone.





Despite its meagre defence budget, Pakistan's Kamra Complex has delivered more than 100 home-made JF-17 Block One and Block Two aircraft to the Pakistan Air Force since November 2009.





In the recent Pak-India tensions, this aircraft played an important role in the national defence by shooting down two superior Indian technology aircraft along the Line of Control (LoC).







